Lights in the sky have terrestrial explanation

A series of lights was reported in the sky over the weekend by WKYT viewers.

No, they're not aliens. But they are satellites!

The group of lights is actually part of SpaceX's Starlink internet satellite system.

The goal of the project is to develop the world's most advanced broadband internet system. Specifically, Starlink is targeting service in the Northern U.S. and Canada right now, but SpaceX plans to rapidly expand the program.

If you're interested in the program, you can read more about it here.

