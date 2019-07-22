Lil Nas X ties Billboard record set by Mariah, 'Despacito'

Mon 12:43 PM, Jul 22, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) - Lil Nas X has taken his horse to the old town road and ridden it to the top of the Billboard charts for 16 weeks, tying a record set by Mariah Carey and Luis Fonsi.

Lil Nas X (left), Billy Ray Cyrus (right)

"Old Town Road" logs its 16th week at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart this week, matching the success that Carey and Boyz II Men's "One Sweet Day" achieved in 1995-1996. Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber's "Despacito" accomplished the feat in 2017.

No song has spent more than 16 weeks at No. 1 on the all-genre Hot 100 chart in the 61-year history of the Billboard charts.

The country-rap "Old Town Road" was originally a solo song but 20-year-old Lil Nas X added Billy Ray Cyrus to the track and it topped the charts.

 
