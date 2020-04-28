Lillian Press dies from COVID-19 at age 95

Lillian Press, who dedicated her life to public service in Kentucky, died Sunday night at an assisted living facility in Washington from complications from COVID-19. She was 95 years old.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports her son confirmed the news to them. He told the paper she had been quarantined in her room for more than a month with the help of caregivers.

Press is known for many things, but probably the most notable was being part of the team that founded Kentucky Educational Television, also known as KET.

Her husband, O. Leonard Press, founder of the network, died in Lexington last July at 97.

A memorial service for her will be held at a later date.

