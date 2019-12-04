Lily Fire Department trying to help Laurel County man after house fire

The Lily Fire Department is trying to help a man who started a fire inside his home to stay warm.

The Lily Fire Department is starting a food drive for a man whose home caught fire. (WKYT)

The fire happened Monday night at a mobile home off U.S. 25 in the Lily community.

Firefighters say the electricity was turned off to the man's home.

They think he went into survival mode and started a fire on the counter, then on the kitchen floor.

The fire department decided to start a food drive for the man.

"We need to try to help this man, to try to get him anything that we can, at least to help him stay warm throughout the night.

Donations can be dropped off from 6-9 p.m. Thursday at Lily Fire and Rescue on East KY-552.

No one was hurt, and the fire was put out before much damage was done to the home.

Others have stepped up to help the man.