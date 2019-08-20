Lincoln Co. High School finds ways to handle the heat to keep athletes safe

Two runners at Lincoln County High School overheated during cross country practice Monday.

School officials called the paramedics, but both are expected to recover.

"We had her drink a lot of water, and they were going to take her home and monitor her throughout the night and follow up with the doctor in the morning,” said Ricky Morse, a UK athletic trainer.

Morse uses a device called a wet bulb that measures the air temperature and humidity. It takes also takes into account whether or not it’s in sunlight or shade.

“If that heat index, it's over 95, then every 30 minutes, we're stopping for ten, grabbing some shade, kind of you know, try to cool off. Hydrate up,” Morse said.

The school follows the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s guidelines for outdoor activity.

Morse said the student athletes at LCHS are fortunate because the field is made of natural grass. Artificial turf can cause temperatures to rise.

