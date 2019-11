The Lincoln County Sheriff is asking for help from the public in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Summer Denney was reportedly last seen November 5 walking down Harris Creek Road.

Denney is 5’4” tall, with blue eyes and blond hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings, and a gray hoodie with the word ‘pink’ on the front and on the hood.

Anyone with information about Denney’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.