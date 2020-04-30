Lincoln Co. dance studio ponders when they’ll be able to reopen

On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear outlined a number of different types of businesses and establishments that will be reopening in May.

Photo: WKYT/Phil Pendleton

Everything from barbershops to retail stores to car lots will be re-opening between May 11 and 25, but a lot of other places will remain closed.

That includes Gina Leigh’s popular Steppin’ Out dance studio in Lincoln County.

Leigh says she still doesn’t know when she will be able to reopen. The studio has been shut down for weeks and has had to cancel a popular year-end recital. When the business does reopen, Leigh says she still isn’t sure how the social distancing will work with her business.

“I sort of suspected it would take a little longer because when you have children, when you have students and children involved, there’s not much of a way you can social distance,” says Leigh. “They’re small and don’t understand, they are in your space giving you a hug, and all of those things before you know it.”

Of course, all these openings mentioned – including the ones yet to come – are contingent on numerous factors such as having adequate PPE and implementing social distancing.

