First responders participate in mass casualty exercise in Lincoln Co.

It’s been two months since a pipeline explosion in Lincoln County, that brought in first responders from multiple agencies.

To ensure crews continue to be ready to spring into action when needed, Lincoln County Emergency Management conducted a mass casualty exercise on Thursday.

Police, Fire, EMS and Emergency Management crews from four counties took part in the exercise at First Southern Veterans Park. The scenario: an angry father, upset his daughter didn’t make the soccer team, setting off several dirty bombs.

Emergency Management officials say realism is a very important part of the exercise, as several explosions rocked the football and soccer fields at the park.

Numerous students played the roles of injured soccer players.

“You have to think of a scenario where you will have a lot of victims,” says Trish O’Quin, with Lincoln County Emergency Management. “We have done shootings in the past, we have done a tornado. I decided this time that we would make it a little interesting.”

Emergency Management officials have held these exercises at least once a year, and they say the pipeline explosion response was so much better because of the cooperation between numerous agencies.

Officials say the exercise was successful, but they know there are several areas of response they can improve on.

