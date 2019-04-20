Lincoln Co. man carries cross on Good Friday

As he prepares for Easter, a Lincoln County man is marking Holy Week by carrying a cross.

Early Friday morning, Mark Upchurch began carrying the cross, similar to the story of Jesus' crucifixion. Upchurch is a former teacher and coach, with a new lesson to share.

"You know, Chris did die for us", said Upchurch. "They nailed him to a cross without a sin, but once they drove those spikes into him he was full ours."

Upchurch says he carries the cross through town as a way to bring attention to what the holiday is really about.

"It was good that it happened, so we can live again", said Upchurch.

He says the cross he has is on wheels, instead of dragging it, to keep it from being damaged.

