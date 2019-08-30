Lincoln Co. man has front-row seat on pipeline reconstruction

It’s been nearly a month since a natural gas pipeline in Lincoln County exploded, killing one person and injuring six others. 5 homes were also destroyed in the explosion.

The company that owns the pipeline is making repairs and could be in the area for several more months.

One man, who lives near the explosion site has been keeping tabs on all the activity that’s been ongoing since the explosion.

“I built this house in ’79,” says Jason Griffiths.

Griffiths lives on the edge of the area where the 30-inch pipeline ruptured and burst. The explosion killed one of his neighbors, and he’s just now learning of other buildings further away that were damaged.

“It cracked the concrete floor in that thing. Every room.”

Enbridge, the company that owns the pipeline, leased some of Griffiths’ land to repair the pipeline. They come and go in front of his house all day long.

“They rented the property until December 31st and said if they go longer we’ll talk again about the lease agreement.”

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board. They say that these investigations typically last a year to two years.

Griffiths says he’s been impressed by how Enbridge has worked with him and the impacted residents.

“Some are still in hotels. Some have found apartments to rent. Still several displaced,” says Griffiths.

He also says the explosion won’t cause him to move, but others whose homes were destroyed will likely not return.

Enbridge has returned gas pressure to two of their three transmission lines. The line that exploded was the middle one of those lines.