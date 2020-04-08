Lincoln Co. teacher 3-D printing masks for healthcare workers

A Lincoln County teacher is using his 3-D printing skills to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Around 5 p.m. each day, you can find Chris Woolums watching Governor Andy Beshear’s daily updates. When he isn’t tracking cases in the state, however, he’s proving to be a valuable player for Team Kentucky by printing masks for those fighting on the front lines.

"I gave one to a local doctor just the other day and he sent me a picture back wearing one because in that particular office they've been having to share, so it's hitting close to home," says Woolums.

He's also printing extenders to make them more comfortable for the long road ahead.

"I've seen pictures of doctors and nurses with cuts and scratches on their faces from wearing their masks too long, he says. “This just helps relieve some of that pressure."

Printing is just a side hustle for Woolums. He's still teaching music and technology to students at Stanford Elementary and keeping in touch with his fellow teachers.

"They had the idea to use the old overhead projector sheets as an alternative safety shield," he says.

Chris says he isn't doing this for praise or recognition – it's all about gratitude.

"I just want to say thank you to everybody from our first responders to truck drivers, the people at Walmart, they're our heroes right now," he says.

So far, Woolums has donated about 60 masks to his hometown health department in Lincoln County. He’s now helping neighboring counties as well.

