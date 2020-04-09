Lincoln County EMA surveying damage after Wednesday's storms

After Wednesday night's severe storms, several Lincoln County residents are left cleaning up what’s left behind.

Lincoln County was one of the harder-hit areas in our region and emergency management there is surveying the damage.

Thursday morning, crews were out working to restore power for people who live just outside Junction City off US 127 and other residents around the neighborhood are cleaning up downed trees.

According to Don Gilliam, director of emergency management in Lincoln County, their office started getting calls around 1 in the morning for reports of several trees down, roofs damaged, and even some roofs blown off. The damage came after severe storms ripped through the area during the overnight hours bringing winds of over 60 miles per hour and hail that at one point reaches golf ball size.

I’m here in Lincoln County where last night’s severe weather left behind a swath of destruction. At 12 on @WKYT I’ll give you a first hand look at the damage and talk with emergency management officials: https://t.co/LM1s0pVArz #KYwx pic.twitter.com/uOfXdAJ2Yj — Adam Burniston (@AdamBurnistonWX) April 9, 2020

Thursday, homeowners are cleaning up what the storm left behind and Gilliam is working to survey the damage.

“Appears that East Lincoln County probably got hit the worst, but we’ve got some roofs gone off some homes, a lot of shingles gone, porches gone, trampolines gone, do the typical high wind damage you usually see,” Gilliam said.

Gilliam also tells us while they continue to go around to survey the damage caused by last night's storm, they are sending their pictures to the National Weather Service so they can determine if this was straight-line winds or possibly something else.

Gilliam is also surveying the damage to determine the value so they can determine if they would need to apply for any emergency funds for the county.

“We has fire crews, law enforcement crews, end crews, out all night just to assist, now we’re looking at cleanup and getting the roads cleared and getting the power lines up off the highway and off people’s roofs," Gilliam said. "So, once that is accomplished, probably by the end of the day we’ll be in pretty good shape.”