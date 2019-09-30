Lincoln County High School student charged with sexually abusing girl on bus

A Lincoln County High School student is charged with first-degree sexual abuse after authorities reviewed footage on a bus recording system.

Jail records show Matthew Boswell, 18, is in the Lincoln County Regional Jail on the felony charge stemming from what happened Friday afternoon as students were getting a ride home from school.

Lincoln County Schools released a statement saying the assault happened after the bus departed Hustonville Elementary School. School resource officer Preston Middleton was notified Monday morning about what happened and reviewed the video.

An arrest report states Boswell would repeatedly grab a 13-year-old girl inappropriately while she resisted.

“The charges brought upon the male suspect would not have happened without the aid of the bus driver and his intuition into the matter needing to be investigated further,” Middleton said. “The bus cameras and videos throughout our campuses are a great tool to catch crimes that would otherwise go unreported.”

The school district sent notices to parents and guardians of students who were on the bus route.