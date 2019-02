Most sports teams are close, but in Lincoln County, one volleyball team is bonding over a special message.

The team at Lincoln County Middle School is focused on organ donation.

Paisley Gay and her twin sister became extremely sick as kindergartners.

“I think I was the one who got it the worst,” said Paisley Gay, “And I had to get a kidney transplant.”

She had to give up many things many 5 year olds take for granted. Her family exhausted nearly all options when looking for a donor.

A woman at her church became the perfect match. Now that woman is Gay’s coach.

Five years after that life-changing event, Kallie Bailey wants Paisley to use her story in the hope of others choosing the gift of life.

“So for her to be here and be active and play volleyball, for me it’s a really special bond we have. I can’t overlook that,” said Bailey.

The team is using that bond to make a difference in their community.

Bailey says that currently, 997 people need an organ donation in Kentucky.