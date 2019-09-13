Lincoln County deputy honored for saving lives following pipeline explosion

The Kentucky Sheriff’s Association awarded Deputy Colby Reik with the organization's Medal of Honor Thursday night.

Deputy Colby Reik was awarded the Medal of Honor by the KY Sheriffs Association. (Lincoln County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Reik is said to have been one of the first on the scene shortly after the Texas Eastern Transmission line in Lincoln County exploded in August.

Reik saw an elderly man on his porch, and after getting him to safety, the man said his wife was still inside. Reik went back inside the burning home and rescued her while the roof was collapsing.

“He literally put his life on the line. I don’t know if I could have done or if many others could have done it. But being a firefighter I think he saw how far he could push his limits and the tow on his body,” said Don Gilliam, Emergency Management Director.

Reik was injured in the fire along with several others but has returned to service.