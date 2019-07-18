Lincoln County farmer, ex-Marine running for US Senate

There's another Democrat hoping to challenge Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell in 2020.

Mike Broihier, of Stanford, set his sights on McConnell in his campaign announcement video. He says the Republican leader "refined the art of obstruction."

“My campaign message is very simple: economic and social justice for every Kentuckian, every community; it’s about uplifting our state and her people,” said Broihier. “That’s why I am running and that is what I will fight for in the Senate – every Kentuckian and every community – no person and no place gets left behind.”

Broihier, a Wisconsin native, is a retired Marine and is now a farmer living in Lincoln County where he also worked as a reporter and editor for The Interior Journal, a local newspaper.

Broihier will look to challenge retired Marine Lieutenant Colonel Amy McGrath in the Democratic primary. Both rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Marine Corps.

Broihier acknowledges his campaign starts with a virtual blank slate, needing to build name recognition and a campaign fund to compete with an establishment-backed rival in his own party.

A third candidate, Steven Cox, of Madisonville, has also entered the race.

A number of other Democrats are also considering running, including Kentucky Sport Radio's Matt Jones and House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.