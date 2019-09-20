Lincoln County farmer shares concerns as dry weather continues

Farmers are facing challenges after weeks of hardly any rain.

Dry weather creates challenges for cattle farmers. (WKYT)

David Campbell is a cattle farmer who has been in the business for more than 50 years. He said this year he fears what the future may bring.

“Drier weather makes lower calf prices, so our income is going to be way down,” said Campbell.

This year, cattle are eating grain and silage that they normally wouldn't start eating until Thanksgiving. Campbell says this is because his usual green pastures are brown and dry.

Campbell also says water supplies for the cattle are also dwindling.

"All my creeks are dry, usually depend on them for supply water," said Campbell.

Despite all that is bad, Campbell says he is keeping his faith. He says he is used to one extreme weather pattern following another but they didn't expect the dry spell to last this long.