Lincoln County farmer worried about winter's early arrival

Kentucky farmers dealt with extreme heat and drought just a few weeks ago, and now they are dealing with cold weather and snow.

Just 7 weeks ago it was hot and dry on this Lincoln County farm. Now it’s cold and snowy. (WKYT)

The concern now is how what happened weeks ago will impact what could happen next spring.

"It's going to make a real impact on our feed supply, whether we will have enough until spring. We just don't know what tomorrow brings," said Cattle Farmer David Campbell.

Late September brought heat and hardly any rain. Feed usually reserved for November was given then to make up for field grass. The recent drop in temperature means the cattle will consume more.

"Weather impacts everything that we do here on the farm," said Campbell.

Campbell and others said the rain they finally received this fall was great, and now they are facing another weather extreme.

"They way we were blessed and got rain, and now we got the cold weather, the sudden change really hurts," said Campbell.

But, Campbell says if the weather is going to be cold, it's better for it to be dry than cold rain.

Campbell also says if the winter turns out to be mild, it will keep their feed supply down.