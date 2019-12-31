Lincoln County gas pipeline explosion: 5 months later

It's been five months since a gas pipeline exploded in Lincoln County and killed one person.

Out of the ten families who lived on Indian Camp Road, Donnie Turner is one of three who stayed. (WKYT)

Authorities say the explosion happened in the area of Bowens Loop Road in the Moreland community near Junction City and Hustonville on Aug. 1, 2019.

WKYT went back to the area to see how things have progressed since that day.

Several structures caught fire in the area of the Indian Camp subdivision in the explosion. The area is now mostly green space and abandoned property.

The pipeline is the Texas Eastern Transmission, which is owned and operated by Enbridge. The pipeline stretches more than 9,000 miles ranging from the Mexican border in Texas to New York City.

Enbridge has since replaced the damaged pipe and mostly left the area.

Enbridge has purchased the other seven properties. Some of those homes have already been torn down. The company and the families still have legal issues to work through.

A sheriff's cruiser is in the area to watch over the properties. Enbridge is paying for the service.

Turner says he's been told he's not likely to get new neighbors anytime soon.

"What they’ve been saying they're going to do, they may make a mass contract. Have somebody come in here, take the mobile homes, clean up the ground,” said Turner.

Lisa Derringer's family has a lawsuit pending against Enbridge. Derringer was killed in the blast. Her family claims negligence on behalf of the pipeline company, saying it failed to monitor and inspect equipment.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the explosion. It could be next August before an exact cause is known.