Lincoln County man identified following deadly Tuesday crash

Kentucky State Police have identified the Lincoln County man killed in a Tuesday morning crash.

Troopers say Walter R. Parsons of Stanford was driving his vehicle around 9:40 a.m. on U.S. 127 north of Russell Springs when he drove off the shoulder, overcorrected, hit an embankment and overturned several times.

Parsons was ejected from the vehicle, and he was transported to Russell County Hospital where he was pronounced dead soon after arriving.

The crash remains under investigation.