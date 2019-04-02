Lincoln County mother, fire victim, says son 'deserves to pay' if convicted of arson

A Lincoln County mother says her son should be punished if he committed the three arsons he is accused of, including one involving the mother's outbuilding.

Gerald Burchfield (Photo: Lincoln County Regional Jail)

Gerald Burchfield was arrested after a lengthy investigation into suspicious fires near downtown Stanford. Burchfield is accused to setting fires to three structures over a span of 18 months.

Burchfield's mother Geraldine Burchfield was one of the fire victims. Investigators say Gerald set fire to her outbuilding on 404 Lancaster Street in February 2018 because he was angry with her.

The fire department would respond to two other fires in the area over the next year. One was because investigators say Burchfield was angry with the tenants who moved out but still owed him money. Burchfield is also accused of setting fire to a building where he and a woman were smoking meth before setting fire to it afterward.

Geraldine Burchfield supports the legal system determining her son's punishment, but she also believes he needs help with mental and substance abuse issues.

“If he done it (sic), he deserves to pay for what he did," Geraldine Burchfield said. "I am not going to take up for him if he did it intentionally, but he needs a lot of help. He needs to be getting help.”

Burchfield remains in the Lincoln County Regional Jail where he is being held on an $8,425 bond.