Lincoln County volleyball money missing, staff could face charges

A grand jury could consider charges against the Lincoln County High School volleyball team staff.

Stanford police are investigating possible criminal activity involving the staff after some money was mismanaged.

Investigators say the money came from fundraisers for the Patriot volleyball team.

The coaching staff was relieved of their duties in early November because of what school officials call the "mismanagement of the team."

An independent auditor discovered money was missing from the volleyball account.

School officials say one employee implicated in the money mismanagement is no longer working for the school system. Their name has not been released.

Police will give their information over to the commonwealth's attorney.

It could be January before a grand jury considers this case.