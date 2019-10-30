Lincoln Days announced in Lexington

Abraham Lincoln will be taking over Lexington for several days in November.

City leaders, including Mayor Linda Gorton, announced on Wednesday that Lincoln Day - which, in past years, was observed over the course of a single day - would be expanded. This year, LEX tours and the Lexington History Museum will be celebrating Lincoln Days from November 20 through November 24.

The week begins with a screening of the 1940 film ‘Abe Lincoln in Illinois’ at the Kentucky Theater.

Lincoln's personal pocket watch will also be on display at the Lexington Visitor’s Center.

"It's the watch that was in the movie, and it's a terrific artifact and it hasn't been in Lexington since the 1850s, so this is a big return visit," says Lexington History Museum President, Foster Ockerman, Jr.

Events are scheduled throughout the rest of the celebration and include special events for kids at the Explorium.

