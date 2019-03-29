Linda McMahon is expected to leave the Small Business Administration for private sector

Linda McMahon is expected to announce she’s vacating her post as head of the Small Business Administration.

She is reportedly joining the private sector so that she can help raise money for President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

The SBA provides support to small businesses through loans and monitors officials’ compliance with federal contract laws. President Barack Obama elevated the SBA administrator to a Cabinet-level position in 2012.

During her tenure, McMahon has kept a low profile.

Before joining the SBA, McMahon co-founded the wrestling company, formerly known as WWF, with husband Vince McMahon, and they grew it from a company with about a dozen employees to a publicly traded one with more than 800 staffers and worth more than $1 billion.

She stepped down from her position in WWE in 2009 to run for office. McMahon, 68, ran two unsuccessful bids for a U.S. Senate seat in Connecticut and is an influential donor to the Republican Party. The two Democratic senators she ran against, Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, supported her nomination.

She contributed more than $6 million to a Trump-supporting super PAC, and WWE has been one of the biggest donors to the Trump Foundation over the years.

Trump appeared multiple times on WWE programming and is in the company’s Hall of Fame. His biggest appearance was in 2007, billed as a “Battle of the Billionaires” at WrestleMania 23 between him and Vince McMahon, and it ended with Trump shaving the head of his antagonist.

