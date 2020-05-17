Lions sign Logan Stenberg to four-year deal

According to his agency JL Sports, the Detroit Lions have signed offensive lineman Logan Stenberg to a four-year deal.

The terms of the agreement have yet to be disclosed.

The Lions drafted the former Kentucky offensive lineman with the No. 121 overall pick in the fourth round of April's NFL Draft.

"I would say my best asset, quite honestly, I’m a nasty player," Stenberg said after being drafted. "I like to block and finish guys."

Lions General Manager Bob Quinn had this to say about Stenberg.

"Logan is a nasty guy," said Quinn. "They ran the ball a ton at Kentucky. He is probably a better run blocker right now than pass pro. He is 6'6' 320, long arms with a nasty demeanor."