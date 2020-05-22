Little League prepares to get back on the field

Starting June 15th youth sports can start their practices back up. June 29th they can begin competitions with fifty or fewer spectators.

Workouts and competitions will have specific social distancing, illness screening, training, and safety requirements. These requirements are based on whether the sport takes place indoors or outdoors, and on the level of physical contact of the sport.

Little League will be back soon enough.

"In a small community like ours, Little League is big. Everyone looks forward to it in the spring, we also play in the fall," says Anderson County Little League baseball president Jason Monroe.

Monroe says teams in Anderson County are starting practices on June 15th, the first official day youth sports can get started. While these activities will be allowed, they're going to be different. Guidelines say practices should function with social distancing. Some workouts are to be modified and players should stand 6 feet apart from each other on the field. Plus, teams should have one coach and 10 or fewer players.

"We usually have a 10 to 11 person roster in a normal season, we try to keep it at that length that way we don't have substitutions, our kids get the most playing time," says Monroe.

Equipment will be sanitized. Monroe says he's telling players to avoid sharing equipment by bringing their own.

But for Monroe, it's about giving our kids a feeling of normalcy.

"It's affected their mental health greatly, and just getting them back to something they know and that they enjoy is going to be a big help," Monroe says.

He says they’ll keep the focus on baseball.

"We're going to try our best to make these guidelines not feel different, and maybe let the kids experience something that's fun without, you know, seeing a difference, but there will be a difference, we will try to keep it to where they don't notice it as much," Monroe says.

Monroe says he's also planning to communicate with parents to see how to get kids back on the field, and having fun, safely.