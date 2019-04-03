Little penguins hatched at Louisville Zoo

Some Louisville Zoo employees are serving as surrogate parents for a pair of baby penguins.

The zoo in Kentucky's largest city said Monday that four little penguins hatched in January.

Two chicks are being parent-reared by two sets of parents. The zoo says two chicks are being hand-reared by Curator of Birds Gary Michael and the Bird Department staff.

Two chicks are already named - Pearl is a male and Squirt is a female. The other two birds, both males, haven't been named.

The zoo says little penguins rarely raise more than one offspring, though they typically lay two eggs. Because of that, the second chick often dies after the first healthy chick hatches.

The zoo says Michael removed the two eggs that were ignored by the parents and worked to ensure they could survive.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)