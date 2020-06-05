Livestreaming this weekend: Ben Folds, Bobby V and ‘Carousel’ top our virtual entertainment choices

(CNN/Gray News) – There’s plenty of free music online this weekend. Much of it is live.

Ben Folds makes the most of quarantine in Sydney, Australia. (Source: benfoldsTV, CNN)

Ben Folds

The American pianist and singer-songwriter was on tour in Australia, when the pandemic hit.

While he waits out the quarantine there, he's performing a series of "Saturday Apartment Requests" on his YouTube channel benfoldsTV.

His livestream show airs Saturdays at 7 p.m. Eastern. That’s 9 a.m. Sunday in Sydney.

Here’s last week’s show