Local UAW chapter votes against new GM contract

A local chapter of the United Automobile Workers labor union has voted against a new contract agreement with General Motors.

The results from local UAW 2164 in Bowling Green were tallied Wednesday night.

GM's latest offer to end the weeks-long strike includes wage increases and lump-sum payments, top-notch health insurance at little cost to workers, promises of new products for many U.S. factories and a path to full-time work for temporary workers.

The deal shows that the union, with less than one-third of the 1.5 million members it had at its peak in 1979, still has a lot of clout with GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler.

Local UAW President Jack Bowers told WBKO that he remains divided about the terms of the deal.

"I'm kind of mixed on it, I mean there is good in it and there's some that's not so good. You don't want anyone to be mistreated or just not treated the same as you and there's some of that in there," said Bowers. "For either seniority reasons or just reasons beyond what I know of because I wasn't in the negotiations but you just hate to see everything not come out good for everybody. So it's kinda mixed, so I really have reservations both ways."

Each local UAW post is voting on the terms of the new contract this week. All results are expected to be tallied on Friday.

If the national majority of UAW workers vote in favor of the deal, employees could return to work as early as Monday.

