Lexington artist excited to play at Railbird Festival

Tickets are on sale now for this summer's Railbird Festival at Keeneland. Earlier this week organizers unveiled the lineup. There are artists from around the country coming to play in the Bluegrass. But one act is excited to return to his Lexington roots.

"Amazing talent from right here in Central Kentucky and they're sharing the bill with Grammy winners and number one selling record artists," says Helmers.

"I started playing music out at bars in college," says musician Grayson Jenkins.

Grayson is a self-proclaimed born and breed Kentucky boy. His music career started during his time at the University of Kentucky.

"Then started working in more original music and then people would play songs at the bar, and then since then I have built and band and travel around out of state a lot," says Grayson.

One of Grayson's up and coming gigs? The Railbird Festival at Keeneland. Last year the music festival hosted over 30,000 people. This year is said to be bigger and better.

"We're just showcasing and celebrating everything that's great about Kentucky," says Railroad Festival producer David Helmers.

Helmers says one of the things he's most excited about is the line-up.

For Grayson, performing at Keeneland feels like coming full-circle.

"I look up to and are role models and idols of mine, so to be on a bill with them. Being on Keeneland's grounds and seeing a ton of people that I know and that have helped us get to that point, it will be a super cool moment for us, and again full-circle," says Grayson.

Railbird will host 32 artists on three separate stages. It's August 22nd and 23rd.