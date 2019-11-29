Local business owners ready to welcome shoppers for Small Business Saturday

Even while Black Friday is in full swing, local merchants are preparing for the holiday season to continue, with Small Business Saturday.

Steve Baron, the owner of CD Central, says local stores can provide a higher level of service to customers in comparison to larger retailers. (Photo: WKYTVictor Puente)

“It’s been a really great thing to build awareness of local businesses, because so much of the emphasis on this weekend tends to be on big box stores and going to the mall,” says Steve Baron, owner of CD Central on South Limestone.

Baron hopes people who live in this area will take the time to shop at businesses owned by their neighbors.

“We can get to know our customers better,” he says. “We can get to serve them on a higher level than most big box stores can do.”

Across town at Pieratt's, that business has been pretty good.

“Typically, we see small business Saturday to be as big as Black Friday. We are blessed to have a community still likes to support local businesses,” says Michael Cox, at Pieratt’s.

Both businesses are part of Local First Lexington, an organization that aims to highlight locally owned businesses.

“I think folks would be surprised how many local businesses there are that they might not have realized,” says Baron. “Not just retail stores, but obviously restaurants and other types of businesses as well.”

They hope that directory will lead customers their way, so those local dollars can stay in the community.

“An individual sell to a multi-billion dollar corporation doesn’t mean as much as it does to a small business that may only have a few employees that are all local people.

To view a list of businesses associated with Local First Lexington, click here.

