Local businesses face new reality of higher legal age to buy tobacco

It’s official: the legal age to buy tobacco products across the U.S. is now 21.

This comes a week after President Donald Trump signed a bill to raise the age limit from 18.

The new minimum age requirement applies to all tobacco products including cigarettes, cigars, and e-cigarettes.

Introduced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the measure had bipartisan support, but some local retailers are worried how about how this could affect business.

Paul Holland has run C&P Market on Manchester Street in Lexington for 37 years. Although he sells tobacco products, he chose not to sell e-cigarettes and other vaping devices.

“It seems likes it’s built for young kids, so I decided not to sell it,” says Holland.

But he has sold other tobacco items, like wraps and cigarillos, things he says are popular among young adults. For years it’s been well known that 18-year-olds can buy a pack of cigarettes, but with the new measure he suspects there’ll be some angry customers.

“It’s going to be a little difficult telling them you can’t buy it now.”

He says he hopes the government will send some new signs reflecting the 21 age requirement soon.

The change is expected to go into effect sometime next year. The FDA noted that it’ll release more information about the policy as it becomes available.

Although the new measure mandates the minimum age of 21 nationwide, many states have already raised their legal ages for purchasing tobacco.

