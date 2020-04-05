Local businesses not as busy despite Easter week

Easter week doesn't look the same as it has for years for Heavenly Ham in Lexington.

"I've owned the store for 30 years now, and you know after that long of a time we know what to expect generally and that's why we are concerned about everything that's going on," Louis Hager, Owner and President of Heavenly Ham, said.

Hager owns Heavenly Ham, and during the upcoming Easter week, they usually see a big influx of orders.

"Usually the week and a half, two weeks before Easter, we're taking a lot of orders for Easter. It's our number three holiday of the season, behind Christmas and Thanksgiving," Hager said. "We looked at our order board and we just don't have that many orders coming in."

It's left Hager worried about his business. He wants people to know that they can still come buy a ham, and preserve those family Easter traditions despite the events happening due to COVID-19.

"We have the store set up to where we only allow so many people in the store and keep them a safe distance, kind of like all the grocery stores and places like that are doing. You can come pick up a ham. You will be safe. We will make sure to do all the right, quality stuff that we always do and then we'll just take extra precaution."

Order online or on the phone ahead of time to help with the pick up process.