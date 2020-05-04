Local businesses team up for Mother's Day makeover giveaway

Like most special occasions, Mother's Day will likely look a little different this year. But for one lucky mom in our viewing area, it may look a lot different, and so could she.

The life of a working mom was tough back when the term COVID-19 was still a foreign concept.

"Coming home from work, then homeschooling, and still doing all the things a mom does, but now with the pandemic, it makes it that much harder," said Kellie Clarke, owner of Norwalk Furniture & Design.

When Kellie isn't busy raising her three kids, she's running her own business, Norwalk Furniture & Design in Lexington.

"I mean, it's added stress added extra stress at my house, and I'm very fortunate at my house and I have a wonderful support system," Kellie said.

So, she decided to spread some of her good fortune to a fellow mom having a harder time rolling with the pandemic punches.

"So, we decided to give a mom a room makeover from us here at Norwalk," Kellie said.

But Kellie didn't stop there.

On top of a room makeover, valued between 6 and 7 thousand dollars, the winner will also receive a full makeover from Mickey's Salon/Spa, and a brand new outfit from Bella Rose.

Owner Betty Spain says this is just another example of what she tries to do on a daily basis at the downtown boutique.

"We are in the business of cheering up women," Betty said. "And honestly, I would like to see a mother that's maybe been struggling a little bit so we can help lift her up so she can see her beauty and her strength."

organizers say that while they know it's going to be hard to pick a winner, they feel confident the perfect candidate is out there.

"I just know the right person is going to win," Betty said. "I can feel it in my heart."

In all, the giveaway is valued at around $10,000.

Nominations are still being accepted, but time is running out. The winning mom will be chosen this Thursday, May 7.

Click here to submit a nomination. Include your name, phone number and a brief explanation of why your candidate is deserving of the giveaway.