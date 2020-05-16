Local church provides needed face masks and snacks

Cars upon cars lined up today in the Lexington Green parking lot for a socially distanced drive-thru put together by TurningPoint Church, to help get face masks into peoples' hands.

"We have hundreds of masks that were made especially for this event, just to be able to meet practical needs of people's lives and throw in a little bit of free food along the way," Jason Doran, Lead Pastor of TurningPoint Church, said.

Rolling Oven Pizza and Kona Ice were the treats of choice today, providing a much needed pick-me-up during these challenging times.

"We want to see businesses thriving," Doran said. "That's why we partnered with some local food trucks. We want to see our community being able to move forward in this in a safe way as well as a fun way. So we thought this would be a practical way we could come alongside people."

Community is even more important, now more than ever.

"Times like this, it can become very discouraging and disheartening and people just needed a bit of joy, and I don't know anything better to provide joy than generosity," Doran said. "So we consider it a privilege to be able to serve and bring joy to peoples lives."

That joy was found in the snacks and the PPE.

Doran said his church will continue to meet online for the time being, and that they always have pastors available to fulfill prayer requests.

Learn more about TurningPoint Church by clicking here.