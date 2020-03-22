Local coffee shop pays it forward

If there is one silver lining of the situation our country is facing right now, it's the way communities have rallied around one another.

"We get to see this really cool amount of compassion and kindness and people looking out for each other," Salvador Sanchez, Owner A Cup of Commonwealth, said. "So, you're in these crazy moments making drinks and taking drinks out to customers and then all of a sudden you are emotional and you realize there is still so much good out there. You just kind of have to see those moments. Just pay attention, get above the fog."

While restrictions due to COVID-19 have caused A Cup of Commonwealth to go to curbside pick up, their focus is looking out for the community around them and paying it forward.

"If anyone is helping out any business in need, we are throwing up Pay It Forwards for them, any service industry worker their drinks are free," Sanchez said. "We are kind of going through the same thing and we know it's hard and we want to make sure it's as easy as possible so if we can uplift people with some caffeine, we are happy to do it."

It's part of their Pay It Forward program, something the coffee shop is more than happy to do during these tough times. They're doing it in their old school fashion, with a very long list of Pay It Forwards on butcher paper, hanging in the front window.

"Basically anyone can buy a drink for anyone else. It could be someone in need, a complete stranger, a friend, it could be someone you just want to do push-ups or something," Sanchez said. "What we are noticing, as usual, is that there is a lot more givers than takers, there are very few that have been redeemed. Most people are just purchasing drinks for a complete stranger."

And if you donate to A Cup of Commonwealth's Barista Venmo, they'll throw a Pay it Forward up in honor of your donation, too.

A Cup of Commonwealth also has goods for sale from other locals shops as well.

