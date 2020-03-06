Local doctor talks to WKYT about impact of coronavirus on Kentucky

Friday morning, President Trump signed off on funding to fight the coronavirus in the US.

It comes as the number of global cases climbs past 100,000.

Medical professionals across the globe are struggling to keep up with the demand for testing and medical supplies.

We sat down with a local doctor who spoke with us about the impacts here in Kentucky.

Doctor Ryan Stanton tells us his biggest fear with COVID-19 is that overreactions might put a strain on other medical resources.

"I have a concern we’re going to start to see the worried well," Dr. Stanton said. "Influx in the emergency department and clinics really hindering the normal flow."

With new cases appearing across the country, the screening for patients will have to change.

"We are going to see that person to person so the traditional screening in terms of have you been to China is not going to be as effective," Dr. Stanton said.

Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced the tests for the virus can now be done in Frankfort, but Stanton says that doesn't speed up the process very much.

He says it'll usually take at least a day, and with the high demand for those tests, unless you meet certain criteria it's best to treat your illnesses at home.

"Right now, the changes of your congestion being associated with COVID-19 are incredibly small," Dr. Stanton said.

As for the people stocking up on supplies, you probably already have what you need to avoid the illness.

"It’s good to have hand sanitizers available at any given time, but the best thing is what’s already available at a relatively cheap price and that’s running water and soap," Dr. Stanton said.

Right now, Keeping up with the spread, and keeping yourself clean, are the best steps you can take.

"If you are here and around in Central Kentucky carry on with life as usual. Just be aware and take the proper precautions," Dr. Stanton said

Stanton reiterated what other medical professionals have told us, that facemasks aren't much use unless you're wearing them for some other medical issue.