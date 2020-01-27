Local group fights human trafficking from Garrard County farm

Human trafficking is a multi-billion dollar industry.

Many of the victims are women being bought and sold in the sex industry.

A local group is working to stop the trade from a home in rural Garrard County.

The home looks like any other, but the plans for this 53-acre farm are focused on healing and breaking the cycle of exploitation.

Ked Frank is the founder of Refuge For Women. The organization works to provide care for women who have been trafficked or exploited.

Frank says this is a growing crime in Kentucky.

"Unfortunately as we continue to see the drug epidemic increasing in Kentucky you are going to see more and more exploitation, more trafficking, just more crimes that are happening against the vulnerable," said Frank.

