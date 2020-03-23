Local gyms move workouts online, maintain sense of community

The lifestyle change that COVID-19 closings bring can through people for a loop.

"I mean I guess you can, but it's not the best to just sit in your pajamas and eat bonbons all day," Crossfit Maximus coach Jen Smith said.

Several trainers from local gyms like Crossfit Maximus and BodyFit Lexington are working hard to move their workouts online while gyms are closed due to COVID-19.

"We are still trying to give them some routine, so we are trying to encourage them to still keep that healthy lifestyle that they had before. We are giving them the classes," Smith said. "I'm going to be doing a live cooking later of what I'm making for dinner, chopping up vegetables."

They gyms are rolling with the punches and working to get new ideas up on their online pages for their members every day.

"We started with the Facebook Live workouts every day. That was a big hit," Laurel Colston, General Manager of BodyFit Lexington, said. "We set a consistent schedule with those classes every single day and then starting today we are actually doing private Zoom classes for our members which we are really excited about and our members can schedule those on the MindBody platform, but also other people if they wanted to get in on those."

At the end of the day, it's about way more than just the workout itself.

"That's going to be a really good part of Zoom where they can actually see each other on the screens and everyone is still doing the workouts together," Smith said. "They also have that community aspect where they can kind of chat and talk after class, after the virtual class."

A good workout, a sense of community and some normalcy during these tough times.