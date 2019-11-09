Local leaders partner with health department to provide community with Narcan

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is kicking off a new initiative to put Naloxone (or Narcan) in the hands of everyday people.

The campaign features local activist Devine Carama, Mayor Linda Gorton, Lexington Department Social Services Commissioner Chris Ford and activist Josh Nadzam.

“We want as many people as possible to be equipt with this so they can help people if they see somebody overdosing or struggling we want to be able to help as a community,” said Devine Carama.

Those with the health department tell WKYT Narcan will be made available through a multi-million dollar grant given to them in 2017 from the City of Lexington. They hope this will allow Uber drivers, Church members, fast food workers and even parents to save the lives of those around them.

“I work with youth for a living, so I have a lot of youth that have suffered overdoses but have also been traumatized by overdoses in their family,” Carama said.

He is hoping partnering with this initiative will bring to light that everyone despite race or background is affected by the opioid epidemic.

“I’m in the middle of taking some classes now so I can use it. And I am also inviting people in the community and within my network to take these classes,” he said.

Classes will be offered to the public on November 19, you can stop by the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department for a thirty-minute session beginning at 5 p.m. The last thirty-minute session will begin at 6:30 p.m.

