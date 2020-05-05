Local organizations team up for GivingTuesdayNow

United Way of the Bluegrass and Blue Grass Community Foundation are teaming up for GivingTuesdayNow.

The two organizations are encouraging donations to the Coronavirus Relief Fund today, May 5.

Gifts made to the fund will be matched up to $50,000.

"During this incredibly unsettling time, our focus as a community must remain on supporting each other in every way we possibly can," said Matthew Mitchell. "Jenna and I are extremely grateful for the support we've received over the past 15 years from this incredible community. It is time for us and all who are able to support our community with actions that create certainty where uncertainty exists."

The Coronavirus Response Fund has so far raised more than $746,000 in cash and commitments. Officials estimate the fund will need $1 million in order to adequately provide support. The fund has awarded grants to 39 organizations across 13 countries providing food, healthcare, transportation and other basic needs. It awards grants on a weekly basis.

"Our region's business community and many generous individuals have already contributed to the Fund to ensure that we have the immediate resources in place to support our most vulnerable neighbors," said United Way of the Bluegrass president and CEO, Timothy Johnson. "But there is still important work to be done and I hope you will join us tomorrow on GivingTuesdayNow to help make a difference in our community."

More information on the Coronavirus Response Fund can be found here.

GivingTuesdayNow is a global day calling for generosity and unity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. More information on the movement can be found here.

