Local restaurants look to capitalize on love

Folks without Valentine's Day plans for their sweetheart, look no further. Waffle House and White Castle are pulling out all the stops, just for you.

Guests at Waffle House in Richmond and Georgetown can enjoy a romantic dinner by candlelight Thursday night.

Some Lexington locations will also have a toppings bar to help people make a special waffle for that special someone.

For those who prefer sliders to syrup, White Castle is the place to be.

The fast food chain is taking reservations for a romantic Valentine's Day experience.

It includes hostess seating, table side service and decorations. Reservations can be made on the Open Table website or app.

White Castle expects more than 30,000 people to show their love at its restaurants Thursday.