Local shelter holds class to teach dog owners how to respond in emergency situations

Dog's cannot communicate with us like people can. Sometimes they find themselves in emergency situations, and it's important for dog owners to know how to help out.

"Anything that can happen to us can happen to our dogs," Sara Beavin, Pet First Aid and CPR, said. "Then some because they have such poor judgement and just race in."

Just like for any other member of the family, dog owners need to be prepared in case of emergency. And sometimes they might need a bit of extra care.

Beavin travels around teaching owners all about emergency response so they are prepared in case the worst happens.

"We cover being prepared for emergencies, stocking your first aid kit, how to organize your emergency contact information, your pet's health history and covering vital signs so you know when something is wrong," Beavin said. "Then we go into choking, cardiac arrest, shock, wounds, bleeding"

On top of that she covers anything else you may need to know.

The event today was organized by the Bluegrass Bully Rescue. The rescue shelter hopes to support all dog owners even after the adoption takes place.

Jeanna Wright, Director of the Board of the Bluegrass Bully Rescue said, "One of the biggest, most important things for us is to not only save dogs but to also educate the community. So we want to be able to offer educational opportunities for dog owners all over."

Wright hopes dog owners take advantage of these kinds of opportunities and walk away with an added confidence that they can provide the best home for their four legged friends.

To learn more about the Bluegrass Bully Rescue, click on this link.

To learn more about Pet First Aid and CPR, click on this link.