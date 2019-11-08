Lockdown lifted for schools in Danville after threat

A lockdown has been lifted for all schools in Danville after a threat was made in the community.

Danville Schools' director of school safety tells WKYT there was a domestic situation in the area where a man was making threats against himself and others Friday morning.

The director says the man's children go to school in Danville, so officials called for the shelter in place as a precaution.

The superintendent says Danville police took the man into custody.

"All schools have had the shelter in place status lifted. We will continue our school day as normal. Our school and district staff jumped into immediate action and as always did a great job in protecting our students," said Superintendent Tammy McDonald.

Investigators say the man never stepped onto school property.