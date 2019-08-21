London police ask for public's help identifying robbery suspect

London police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of robbing a store employee.

Police say the man entered the Cricket Wireless on Ky. 192 threatening the store employee with a gun. He left the store with three iPhones valued at $2,600.

The man was wearing a white shirt with a backpack on his chest.

If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to call (606) 878-7004 and ask for Detective Robinson. You can also send police a private message on Facebook.