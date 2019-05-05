London police looking for missing man

The London Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing man.

Officers say 38-year-old Carl Madden was last seen on Friday, May 3 at 4 p.m. He reportedly drove away from his home on West 16th Street in a 1999 light blue Mercury Marquis without telling his family where he was going.

According to police, Madden told his girlfriend he was feeling depressed just before he disappeared.

Madden is described as 5’10” tall, 155 pounds, with brown eyes. He has a scar and a tattoo on his left forearm, an angel tattoo on his left wrist, and a partial skull tattoo on his chest. He was last seen wearing a ring on his left hand that says “Dad,” black work boots, and blue jeans.

Investigators say he may be in Leslie County, Red Bird in Whitley County, or London.

Anyone with information on Madden’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, dispatch at (606) 878-7000, or call the London Police Department at (606) 878-7004.

