A Laurel County Circuit Court jury found Vera Wooton guilty of first-degree assault after she set her husband on fire in 2017.

Police say when they arrived on the scene on Aug. 7, 2017, they found out Wooton had poured gasoline on her husband John and threw a lighter at him after an argument.

Police said John Wooton had burns on more than 50 percent of his body.

Vera Wooton has received a 10-year sentence.