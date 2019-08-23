Long-lost siblings reconnect in Fleming County

Four siblings separated at birth are now back together. It took 70 years, but the four were able to reconnect in Fleming County, Kentucky.

The oldest sibling has passed on, but the other four siblings plan to stay in touch.

The siblings say they found each other through home DNA kits.

They say their parents divorced after World War II, and all five siblings were given up for adoption.

"I always figured it would hurt my adopted parents if I said, 'I want to know where I came from.' So I pretty much let it go," said Sharon Flanary.

A few months back, one of the siblings did a DNA test.

"She contacted my youngest child and said, 'I think your mother and my mother are sisters,'" said two of the newly reunited siblings.

One phone call led to another, and the siblings are finally connecting.

"We were all kind of in the same area... we went to high school together and didn't know."

"After all these years, we finally get to be together."

The group traveled from all over the United States- Flordia, Kansas, and Indiana, for the mini-reunion in Kentucky.

"It was an emptiness in our lives; now it's all fulfilled."

Next time the siblings meet, they'll bring their families with them for one big, happy family reunion.

"Once you find them, I can't imagine letting them go."