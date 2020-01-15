Long recovery underway for Rowan County teen after serious crash

Doctors say 18-year-old Aaron Smith has a long road to recovery after crashing into the back of a parked semi-truck on January 9. His mother says the medical bills are already coming in.

Family says the teen was heading into work in Montgomery County when using an onramp to enter onto I-64 from the Farmers area of Rowan County. The semi-truck was parked on the shoulder of the road when the collision occurred.

After spending nearly 20 minutes trapped inside his truck, Smith was flown to a hospital in Huntington, West Virginia with serious injuries. So far family says he has undergone multiple surgeries and is recovering from two broken knees, a leg, hip and pelvis. Doctors are also working to remove any bone shrapnel left in his body.

"He is really hard to console right now because of the pain that he is in," Smiths mother Feleisha Moore told WKYT Wednesday.

Moore says there is still a lot of confusion as to why the semi-truck was parked on the onramp. One sign tells drivers it is not permitted and Kentucky state law says it is illegal.

“No vehicle shall be parked, stopped, or allowed to stand on the shoulders of any toll road, interstate highway, or other fully controlled access highway, including ramp…,” Reads KRS 189.450.

“There was one sign there that said no parking on curb,” said Moore. “It was behind my son’s truck so the truck driver had to have seen that sign.”

Since the crash Moore says more signs reading “no parking on shoulder” have been placed.

Almost a week after the crash, she says the focus also sits on medical bills. She says many have already came in.

A family member has since launched a fundraiser via Facebook where the public can help.

As of Wednesday evening the fundraiser has brought in nearly $1,200 of their $20,000 goal.

Click this link to learn more about the fundraiser or donate.

Moore says while her son has a long way to go, she’s grateful to see the support Rowan County has shown her family during the challenging time.

“It’s hard for me to reach out to everyone to say thank you because I haven't left my son’s side. I can’t leave him right now.”

Smith’s condition is improving everyday but as to when he will be able to begin rehab or come home is still up in the air.

