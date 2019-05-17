Longest pedestrian suspension bridge in N. America opens in Gatlinburg

The Gatlinburg Skylift Park opened the SkyBridge attraction on Friday, officially becoming the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America.

The bridge measures 680 feet long, with glass floor panels at its highest point.

The bridge features an observation area, snack shop and bar, and gift shop.

Since the November 2016 wildfires, visitors have been unable to get off the SkyLift atop the ride. With the grand opening, however, visitors will now have access to all three attractions for one price.

